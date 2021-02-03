Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,781.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00139182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

