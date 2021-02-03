Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 8,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

