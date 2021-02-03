Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00014481 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $24.99 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

