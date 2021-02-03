Range Resources Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.87.

RRC opened at $9.28 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Range Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.