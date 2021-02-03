Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS RAIFY remained flat at $$4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

