Radware (RDWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

