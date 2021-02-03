Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $543,662.18 and approximately $68,189.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 158.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

