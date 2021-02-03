Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

