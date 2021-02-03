QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.26

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 5382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,272. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

