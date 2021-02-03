Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

