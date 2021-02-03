Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $463.52

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 463.52 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 463.52 ($6.06), with a volume of 6390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £225.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.11.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

