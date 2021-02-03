Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quantum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quantum by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quantum by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 55.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

