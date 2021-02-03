Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 163 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $11,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $6,751.89.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John J. Fry sold 141 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $6,168.75.

Quanterix stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,130,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

