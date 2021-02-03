Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.