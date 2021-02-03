Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

