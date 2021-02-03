QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. 477,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

