QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.71

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.71 and traded as high as $304.20. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 599,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

In other news, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,252 shares of company stock worth $4,401,759.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

