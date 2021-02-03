QASH Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $346,514.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

