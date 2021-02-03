Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

