Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

