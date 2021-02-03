Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.42. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

