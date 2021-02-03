Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

