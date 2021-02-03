Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,906 shares of company stock worth $1,590,866. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

