Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

