Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

