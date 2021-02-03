Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

