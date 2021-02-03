Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.