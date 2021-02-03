Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Middlefield Banc Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MBCN opened at $22.10 on Monday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

