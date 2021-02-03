Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Reduced by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

