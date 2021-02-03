Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FCFS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

