Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised by Analyst

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

