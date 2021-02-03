Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 319,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.