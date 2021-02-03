Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Robert Half International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:RHI opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

