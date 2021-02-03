Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Issued By Northcoast Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Rentals in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the construction company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.56 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

URI stock opened at $250.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.