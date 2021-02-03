Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reduced by Analyst

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

