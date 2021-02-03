Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after buying an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

