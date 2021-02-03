Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.