Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Lifted by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI opened at $165.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

