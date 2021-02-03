Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

