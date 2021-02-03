Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

