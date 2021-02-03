Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

