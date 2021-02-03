Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

