Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $284,139.85 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004782 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00139704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067221 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243784 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

