PYRO Network Market Cap Reaches $13,252.34 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 91% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $13,252.34 and approximately $33.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PYRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00139483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00243005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00062559 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,196,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,183,740 tokens. The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network

PYRO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PYRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

