Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

PPT stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

