PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $45.88. 869,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 688,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
