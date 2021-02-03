Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.