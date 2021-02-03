Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,303,056,614 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

