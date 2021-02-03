Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PBY stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

