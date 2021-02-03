ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

